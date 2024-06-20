Turn Your AI Skeptics Into AI Innovators

AI proponents promise that technologies, including large language models, will grease the gears of productivity, obliterate inefficiency, and free us from the drudgery of monotonous tasks. At least, that’s the vision we’ve been sold.

But when you peel back the layers of hype, the reality is more complex. Our latest research at Asana’s Work Innovation Lab shows that almost half (47 percent) of knowledge workers are concerned that generative AI will generate incorrect results and outputs. Despite the vast potential, many are skeptical. They prefer the devil they know–the predictability of tried-and-true routines–to the AI they don’t.

So, how can organizations bridge this adoption gap and help employees harness the full potential of AI? To dig deeper, our Work Innovation Lab team enlisted the help of a group of 18 students from Stanford’s design (“d.”) school, along with Stanford professor and Work Innovation Lab advisor Bob Sutton and lecturers Perry Klebahn and Kathryn Segovia. The students ranged from undergraduates who were still in their teens to several veteran leaders in a Stanford Business School program for experienced managers. They participated in a “Friction Bot Challenge” that our lab team cooked up. Their mission? To design AI-powered bots that could tackle the most common sources of workplace friction and inefficiency in the workplace.

The teams invented some mighty innovative bots: The “COO Bot” was designed to mimic the experience of a COO without the usual gatekeeping and schedule-wrangling. Imagine having the wisdom of a seasoned leader at your fingertips, without endless rounds of calendar Tetris.

The “Data Storytelling Bot” was designed to infuse cold, hard facts with much-needed context and meaning–promising to overcome lifeless data and charts that are often disguised as business insights.

The “Cross-Cultural Bot” was designed to help teams bridge cultural divides and foster understanding about cuisines from different countries in an increasingly globalized workplace.

But the most important part of this adventure wasn’t those clever bots. The big lessons were from the approach that we helped the students take to tackle the challenge. That’s because the process we used provides a blueprint any leader can follow to drive AI adoption: Reframe the problem through the lens of friction reduction. Research led by Gabrielle Adams at the University of Virginia shows that our brains are wired to add, not subtract. And this is all too true of AI technology, where the temptation is to pile on features and complexities. But when you prime teams to adopt what Bob Sutton calls a “subtraction mindset,” it disrupts their default patterns of thinking. We gave them a clear mission: Seek out and obliterate destructive organizational friction wherever it lurks.

Embrace the power of constraints. It might seem paradoxical, but constraints can fuel creativity. When we're forced to work within defined boundaries, our minds kick into overdrive, thinking up innovative solutions we might otherwise overlook. In our challenge, we harnessed this principle by providing the students with a structured prompt template comprising four key elements: Persona: "You are an expert at _______" Goal: "Your goal is to _______" Task: "Your task is to _______" Context: "Here is all of the context you need" By constraining scope and defining clear parameters, we freed the students to focus on developing groundbreaking ideas, rather than getting bogged down in prompt engineering.

Foster “parallel play.” In our challenge, we had students work in trios. As the teams grappled with the technology’s limitations, they found solace in seeing that every team faced similar struggles, which inspired them to push ahead. And students discovered workarounds by observing and sharing solutions that helped other teams in the room. Perry Klebahn reflected, “Parallel play is a big idea many organizations can learn from. Doing an example live with real intention, staying together as a group building in public, and instructing beside the students, helped students overcome fear.”

George, the class teaching assistant, similarly reflected, “Building in a group helped students overcome the fear of ‘bad’ ideas when ideating potential applications for an AI.” Establish evaluation criteria. We defined specific criteria for assessing the bots. We evaluated them on insight, innovation, empathy, originality, and impact–not just efficiency. When encouraging your employees to develop AI tools and workflows, draft a scorecard that looks beyond productivity. Our Friction Bot Challenge chipped away at the students’ skepticism toward AI. By making AI tangible and encouraging the students to design how it’s applied, the technology felt more accessible and relevant. The students reflected on the important shift of seeing AI not as a tool, but as a teammate, a mindset shift that our research has also surfaced as valuable.

One student, Jacqueline, told us: “Since the workshop, I have become inspired to use AI more often, not in lieu of my work, but as an inspirational teammate…. [The challenge] helped me recognize the synergistic potential of the AI-human relationship.”

As a leader, you need to transform AI from an abstract promise into a practical ally for employees. Don’t just talk about AI–encourage your team to roll up their sleeves and actively design and build AI solutions that work for them. And don’t underestimate the power of inviting students to join you along the way. Our Work Innovation Lab team was energized about the promise of AI solutions by the progress that those students made in just a couple hours. And their imaginative bots broadened our ideas about the friction troubles we ought to study and develop solutions for in our future work.

