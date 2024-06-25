Recall Roundup: Tesla and Ford Trucks Get Safety Notices

Downshifting transmissions on Ford F-150s spur a recall, and flyaway trim and weak wipers on the Tesla Cybertruck get the model its fourth recall.

Ford issued a recall notice for more than 550,000 pickup trucks because the transmissions can unexpectedly downshift to first gear, and Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck received its fourth recall, this time over windshield wipers and trim that could fly off while underway.

Tesla has recalled the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck four times since it went on sale Nov. 30.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The Ford recall covers certain F-150 pickups from the 2014 model year. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. Ford says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the downshifting can cause drivers to lose control of the trucks, increasing the risk of a crash. The new Tesla recalls, announced in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each affect more than 11,000 trucks.

The company says in the documents that the front windshield wiper motor controller can stop working because it’s getting too much electrical current. A wiper that fails can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. The Austin, Texas, company says it knows of no crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Tesla will replace the wiper motor at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter on Aug. 18. In the other recall, a trim piece along the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists. Tesla says in documents that the trim piece is installed with adhesive, and that may not have been done properly at the factory.

The company will replace or rework the trim piece so it stays on. The Ford recalls come after U.S. auto safety regulators in March began investigating complaints that more than 540,000 Ford pickup trucks from 2014 can abruptly downshift to a lower gear and increase the risk of a crash.

Documents say the problem is caused by a lost signal between a transmission speed sensor and the powertrain control computer. There also could be corrosion and problems with connector pins.

Dealers will update the powertrain control software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters in early July. In a statement Tuesday, Ford said it expects repairs to be available in the third quarter of this year. Owners will be able to use mobile service or pickup and delivery at participating dealers.

Ford says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 396 warranty and field reports and 124 customer complaints about the problem, covering 482 trucks.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it knows of 130 complaints to the government, with 52 alleging that rear wheels locked up or that drivers lost control of the trucks. Two of the complainants reported injuries and one reported a crash that could have been caused by the problem, Ford said. Ford’s statement said that before the trucks downshift, drivers could see a malfunction indicator light on the dashboard. In some cases, signals can be restored while the trucks are moving, and they can be driven normally. In other cases drivers may need to stop and restart the engine to get the transmissions to work properly.

The company says it expects fewer than 1percent of the recalled vehicles to have the problem.

NHTSA said it started its investigation in March after getting complaints about sudden downshifts in the trucks’ automatic transmissions. The agency is looking into whether those trucks should have been included in previous recalls for the problem. Ford started recalling trucks and other vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years in 2016, and added two recalls in 2019 covering pickups from the 2011 to 2013 model years. The recalls covered about 1.5 million vehicles. The company said it’s working with NHTSA to support the investigation.