Report: Looming Real Estate Debt Crisis Puts 300 Small Banks Into Troubled Status

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023 and the threats that created to the stability of the wider U.S. financial sector are now year-old headlines, but the looming debt crisis in commercial real estate remains a serious issue for the banks that finance the sector. The underlying debt bubble in commercial real estate has hundreds of local and regional banks on edge, and those worries may wind up depriving their small business customers essential growth capital.

A new report from Klaros Group, a California boutique investment advisor, says the income-depleting effects of high interest rates and overexposure to potential defaults from commercial real estate (CRE) borrowers shows the breadth of the crisis.

That $2.2 trillion glut of CRE loans maturing by 2028 is a worry for the wider financial sector. With nearly $1 trillion in loans coming due in 2024 alone, payment delinquencies are already on the rise, and the number of borrowers classified as distressed are expected to reach nearly 10 percent during the year, according to Fitch Ratings. The reason? With post-pandemic building vacancy rates at record highs of nearly 20 percent, many landlords have lost income flows they’d planned to use to repay loans. Enduring high interest rates make refinancing those debts even more expensive, and so there’s a resulting rise in the ranks of borrowers already walking away from properties in anticipation of eventual default.

The good news: In stark contrast to the 2008 crisis that required the bailout of the entire U.S. financial sector, even that potentially large tranche of risky-looking CRE loans isn’t considered a systemic threat. But the bad news is that hundreds of local and regional banks that small companies rely on for financing–especially in the entrepreneurial heartlands of non-coastal areas–are loaded with too much CRE debt and lack sufficient amounts of healthy capital on their books, according to the Klaros Group study.

As noted in a CNBC report, the Klaros survey of 4,000 banks turned up 282 that sounded alarms. It said their mix of unrealized bond and other investment losses stemming from higher interest rates, and “CRE concentration greater than 300% of capital” raised their risks of potential trouble. The buyout and merger activities in the banking sector now sit at their lowest levels since 1990, making the sources of what’s increasingly looking like indispensable recapitalization funding anything but a sure bet. That bind, CNBC notes, risks those undercapitalized, revenue-starved financial companies “essentially operating as zombie banks‘ that don’t support economic growth in their communities.” Simply staying afloat in that manner also leaves them vulnerable to being swamped by their portion of CRE loan defaults once and for all.

The Klaros report does contain some mitigating upsides, however.

Of the 282 banks whose holdings raise potential failure concerns, 265 are considered “small,” with assets of less than $10 billion. The only one with more than $100 billion is New York City Bancorp (NYCB), which earlier this month received a $1.1 billion capital injection from private equity firms as a prop against depositor flight amid fears over its exposure to bad CRE debt. Yet that’s exactly the kind of bailout that local and regional banks can’t count on in the sector’s acquisition doldrums–which generated just 100 deals worth $4.6 billion in 2023. Still, things could be worse, Klaros said. Not counting NYCB, the 281 banks on its list represent “less than 0.3 (percent) of the industry by institution count and less than 0.1 (percent) by assets.” Just 14 of those, meanwhile, are currently serious insolvency threats.

True, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee earlier this month that the enduring causes of last year’s Silicon Valley Bank crisis–and likely losses from CRE debt defaults–mean “There will be bank failures” in coming months. But he also stressed regulators believe many of the troubled local and regional banks on which small businesses rely can still be helped through their current troubles.