A 2024 Revamp for Tesla Model Y? Not
The electric vehicle leader says it will not put out a new version of its $43,000 lower-end sedan this year, according to Elon Musk’s post on X.
BY REUTERS
Tesla Model Y electric cars at the Tesla Gigafactory near Gruenheide, Germany.. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y this year, chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media X on Saturday.
“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”
Tesla has been slow to refresh its aging models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models.
The carmaker’s global vehicle deliveries fell in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.
Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was readying a production revamp of Model Y with a target of starting production in 2024.
