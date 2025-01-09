After $95 Million Settlement, Apple Says It Never Sold Data From Siri

The tech giant, which has a reputation for prizing user privacy, denied that its voice assistant app collected information and used it to create marketing profiles.

Apple clarified on Wednesday that it has never sold the data collected by its Siri voice assistant or used it to create marketing profiles, just days after settling a case in which it faced such accusations.

The iPhone maker last week paid $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit in which plaintiffs alleged it routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers. Voice assistants typically react when people use “hot words” such as “Hey, Siri.” The company denied those claims and did not admit to them in its settlement last week, in which tens of millions of Apple customers may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

“Apple has never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose,” Apple said on Wednesday. Apple issued the statement after social media users and commentators interpreted the settlement as confirmation that the allegations were true. In its statement, the Cupertino, California-based company said that certain features require real-time input from Apple servers and it is only in such cases that Siri uses as little data as possible to deliver an accurate result.