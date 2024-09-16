Amazon Drivers Join Teamsters Union in New York

Hundreds of delivery drivers for e-commerce giant Amazon.com have joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, seeking improved wages, working conditions and safety standards, the labor union said on Monday.

Workers across three Delivery Service Partners (DSP) in Queens, New York are demanding Amazon recognize their union and negotiate a Teamsters contract, the union said.

Unionization efforts have been picking up in recent years as large number of contract workers across the country bargain with Amazon for better working conditions, consistent schedules and reasonable workloads.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.