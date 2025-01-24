Amazon Prime Video Seeks Profit Boost from Live Sports

Amazon’s Prime Video has shifted its strategic focus towards live sports and away from original television shows and movies, seeking to meet internal corporate profit targets, The Information reported on Friday.

Amazon’s reported move marks a pivotal moment for the tech giant as it looks beyond its traditional focus on original content for generating revenue.

Live sports events, with their real-time viewership, offer valuable opportunities for targeted ad placements, and has encouraged streaming companies to secure more live content deals to boost ad revenues.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy aims to make Prime Video profitable by the end of 2025, and this shift is part of the strategy to achieve that goal, according to the report, citing two sources familiar with the company’s plans.