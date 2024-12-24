American Airlines Briefly Grounds All U.S. Flights on Busy Christmas Eve

American Airlines on Tuesday grounded all its flights in the U.S. due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a regulatory notice, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers set to fly out for Christmas Eve. It lifted the stop about 8 a.m. ET.

The company did not said why it was stopping all flights. Numerous passengers were posting on social media that their flights had been stuck on the runway at various airports and were now being sent back to the gate.

“An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they’re trying to fix it in the shortest possible time,” the company said in a post on X, responding to a question from a stranded flyer.

Shares of the carrier were down 3.8 percent before the bell. A notice on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration website merely said the company had requested a nationwide groundstop, without giving a reason.