American Express Settles Deceptive Sales Case with $230 Million Fine

American Express said on Thursday it will pay about $230 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into alleged deceptive practices in selling credit card and wire transfer products to small business customers.

The credit card and travel services company agreed to pay $138.4 million, including about $108 million in fines, and enter a non-prosecution agreement to end criminal and civil probes by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Amex said it also reached an separate agreement in principle with the Federal Reserve that should become final in the coming weeks.

The New York-based company said it cooperated extensively with investigators, discontinued some products, disciplined staff, and upgraded compliance and training.