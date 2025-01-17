App Stores May Continue to Offer TikTok, Lawyer Says

A lawyer for TikTok content creators on Friday urged the White House and the Justice Department to clarify to Apple and Google that they can continue to offer the TikTok short-video app in app stores on Sunday when a legal ban is set to take effect.

Jeffrey Fisher, who represented TikTok users in the challenge to the crackdown law before the Supreme Court, wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden on Friday, noting that the law forces TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, to shut down on Sunday without administration action.

“We respectfully request that you direct the Justice Department to pause enforcement until there is further definitive guidance,” Fisher wrote. “We request that you clarify that no app store, internet hosting service, or other provider faces any risk of enforcement or penalties with respect to TikTok, CapCut, or any other ByteDance apps, until such further guidance has been issued.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)