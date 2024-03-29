Boeing Roundup: New Airplane Unit Chief, Texas Investigation, and Customer Impact

The head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes says company faces ‘a pivotal moment’ as the Texas Attorney General opens a probe into a parts supplier and Alaska Airlines forecasts a hit to long-term profits.

The new head of Boeing’s troubled commercial airplane unit said the planemaker faces a “pivotal moment” as it works to boost quality and address significant concerns from regulators and airline customers after a panel flew off a 737 MAX 9 jet in January.

“This is a pivotal moment for us, and we have serious work ahead to build trust and improve our operations,” said Stephanie Pope, who was named president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes on Monday, in an email to employees on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

Pope was named chief operating officer in December and retains the title after holding a wide range of prior jobs at Boeing. On Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would leave by the end of the year, while the company’s long-time head of commercial airplanes, Stan Deal, retired effectively immediately and the board chair Larry Kellner stepped down and was replaced as chair by director Steve Mollenkopf.

GE CEO Larry Culp, who has been touted by industry executive analysts as a possible replacement for Calhoun, said at an event in New York he was fully focused on GE Aerospace and would return to its headquarters in Ohio. “There’s no better business. There’s no better job,” Culp said.

He said Boeing’s board would be focused on leadership qualities in its CEO search. “This is a big company going through tremendous challenge right now,” Culp said, saying the planemaker must be thinking about long-term product and corporate strategy. “It won’t be enough to get through the challenges of 2024.” Boeing has come under intense criticism since a door plug panel tore off a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet at 16,000 feet.

In the aftermath of the incident, the FAA grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks, barred Boeing from increasing the MAX production rate and ordered it to develop a comprehensive plan to address “systemic quality-control issues” within 90 days.

Boeing production has fallen below the maximum 38 MAX planes per month the FAA is allowing. The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the MAX 9 incident. “Our path forward is clear. We will put safety and quality above all else in order to meet and exceed the expectations of our regulators, customers, flying public and each other,” Pope said.

She said over next couple of weeks, she “will be spending my time meeting and engaging with our team as we enhance and implement our safety and quality improvement plan.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said earlier the agency and Boeing hope by the end of March to define the milestones the manufacturer must meet. Texas AG opens investigation into Boeing parts supplier

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Spirit AeroSystems, a supplier of parts for Boeing, after what he said were recurring issues with certain of those parts, his office said on Thursday.

“The potential risks associated with certain airplane models are deeply concerning and potentially life-threatening to Texans,” Paxton said in a prepared statement. “I will hold any company responsible if they fail to maintain the standards required by the law and will do everything in my power to ensure manufacturers take passenger safety seriously.” Alaska Airlines parent warns of drop in growth after 737 woes

Alaska Air Group said on Thursday the lost capacity from the temporary grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet may cause the company’s long-term profit growth to be below its target range of 4 percent to 8 percent.

Earlier this month, Alaska Air forecast first-quarter adjusted loss per share of 55 cents to 45 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates for a loss of $1.18 per share, according to LSEG data. The first-quarter forecast reflects an unspecified partial compensation the carrier received from Boeing following a mid-air blowout of a door plug panel in January and a 30 cent-per-share impact from the temporary grounding of MAX 9 jets after the incident, Alaska Air said earlier.

The airline had also said its full-year capacity expectations were still in a “flux” due to uncertainty surrounding aircraft delivery timings stemming from increased Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Justice scrutiny of Boeing and its operations.