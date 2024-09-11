Boeing Says It Bargained in Good Faith to Reach Union Deal

Boeing bargained in good faith with one of its biggest unions for the new labor contract and “did not hold back with an eye on a second vote”, its chief operating officer said on Tuesday in a letter to employees seen by Reuters.

A tentative deal with The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has upset many workers who were hoping for higher wage hikes and better pensions, its lead negotiator, Jon Holden, told Reuters on Monday.

In the letter, COO Stephanie Pope reiterated “unprecedented commitment” to the terms of the proposed deal, which include a general wage increase of 25 percent and a commitment to build its next commercial airplane in the Seattle area.

Holden said many members wanted to hold out for a 40 percent pay rise over the contract period and a reinstatement of the defined-benefit pension plan they reluctantly gave up during a round of negotiations a decade ago.