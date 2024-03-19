Cisco Systems Closes $28 Billion Purchase of AI Firm Splunk

Cisco Systems closed its $28 billion all-cash acquisition of cybersecurity and analytics company Splunk on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal ahead of schedule. One major hurdle was cleared recently when Cisco Systems won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $28 billion bid for Splunk after EU regulators said they did not see any competition issues.

The deal announced last year is Cisco’s biggest-ever and aims to boost its software business amid a boom in artificial intelligence while also helping to offset a post-pandemic slowdown in demand.

“The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active, as there is a sufficient number of alternative players,” the European Commission said in a statement.