Citigroup Slashes Jobs as Cost-Cutting Continues

Citigroup is cutting more jobs this week after going through an overhaul last year, a spokesperson for the lender said on Thursday, as a part of the sweeping reorganization under Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser to cut costs.

Managing directors in the wealth and technology units are leaving the firm and Citi is also axing people from a team that compiles data and analysis on the bank’s clients, according to a report by Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Dallas-based co-chief information officer Shadman Zafar is part of the departures. Zafar, a banking veteran, has decided to retire from his role, the Citi spokesperson confirmed.

“Leadership changes, retirements and targeted staff changes are all normal course when running a business,” the bank said in a statement. The lender declined any further comment.