EV Makers Fisker and Lucid Issue Recalls

The smaller manufacturers need to fix software and water pump problems. For Fisker, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, it’s the second recall for its Ocean SUV within three weeks.

Two smaller electric vehicle makers issued recall notices this week. Fisker is recalling 11,308 Ocean electric SUVs globally due to a water pump issue that could cause a loss of power, the electric vehicle company said in a stop-sale notice to its sales department and dealers in Canada, the United States and the European Union. Lucid Group, maker of the Air luxury sedan, is recalling more than 5,000 vehicles to fix a software error.

The moves come less than two weeks after Fisker’s third recall in June. Fisker had filed for bankruptcy protection last month after burning through cash in an attempt to ramp up production of its Ocean SUV.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“A communication failure with the cabin electric water pump can cause the high voltage battery management system (BMS) to enter limp mode, causing a loss of drive power,” the U.S. regulator said. Fisker will replace the pumps free of charge to rectify the issue, the company said in the notice. The company had sent a similar notice to dealers and sales departments in June to fix an issue related to malfunctioning of exterior door handles.

Lucid Group will recall about 5,251 of its 2022-2023 Air luxury sedans due to a software error that could cause a loss of power, according to a notice from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published on Tuesday.

The regulator added the EV maker will also recall about 7,506 of its 2022-2024 Air luxury sedans due to an issue with a coolant heater that could fail to defrost the windshield. Lucid had released an over-the-air software update in June as a fix for the software error and a separate update to identify a high voltage coolant heater failure and provide a warning to the drivers of the affected vehicles.

The company had reported second-quarter deliveries above market expectations on Monday, as price cuts helped boost demand for its luxury electric sedans.