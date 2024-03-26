EV News: Fisker Delisting, Tesla’s Big Promo, and China’s WTO Protest

A WTO dispute looms between the U.S. and China, while Elon Musk responds to softening demand at Tesla, and Fisker continues its slide.

Several recent developments offer a look at the broad dynamics of the conversion to EV and non-fossil fuel vehicles, from a startup’s struggles to the geopolitics of the global vehicle trade. Here’s a brief review:

Fisker flounders Cash-strapped Fisker’s talks with a large automaker for a potential deal have collapsed and the New York Stock Exchange plans to delist the electric-vehicle startup’s shares due to “abnormally low” price levels.

Reuters reported that NYSE has also suspended trading in the stock, it said on Monday, hours after it was halted pending an announcement. Fisker’s shares were trading at $0.09 before the halt and closed at $0.13 on Friday.

The termination of talks with the unnamed automaker has led Fisker to search for strategic options including in- or out-of-court restructurings and capital markets transactions, the startup said on Monday. In the case of a stock delisting, the company will be required to offer to repurchase its unsecured 2.50 percent convertible notes due 2026 and it will trigger an event of default under its senior secured convertible notes due 2025.

“We do not currently have sufficient cash reserves or financing sources sufficient to satisfy all amounts due under the 2026 Notes or the 2025 Notes, and as a result, such events could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition,” it said.

The news comes a week after the company paused electric-vehicle production, fanning growing uncertainty around its future. “I can’t put it if it is next week or next year, but it is inevitable,” Thomas Hayes, chairman at hedge fund Great Hill Capital, said on the growing chances of Fisker likely to file for bankruptcy protection.

A potential bankruptcy will make Fisker the second failed auto startup from Henrik Fisker, who started his career as an automotive designer and was also a Tesla consultant.

His previous attempt, Fisker Automotive, fell victim to the 2008 financial crisis and filed for bankruptcy in 2013 despite fetching $192 million in loans from the Department of Energy. Fisker’s latest venture was founded in 2016 and went public through a merger with a blank-check firm for a valuation of $2.9 billion. But a slew of supply chain issues, production delays and fundraising hurdles sent its market valuation crashing to less than $100 million.

Reuters had earlier this month reported that Japanese automaker Nissan was in advanced talks to invest in the startup. Fisker has pursued a different strategy from Tesla and other EV startups by relying on auto supplier Magna to assemble its vehicles rather than invest the capital to build and operate a factory on its own.

The Fisker Ocean competes with Tesla’s Model Y SUV, and a growing crowd of mid-size electric SUVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tesla Offers Driver-Assist Promo

Electric carmaker Tesla will offer U.S. customers a month’s free trial of its driver-assist technology, Full Self-Driving (FSD), CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, as softening demand and price competition pressure the company’s sales and margins. Musk has long touted the driver assistant software, priced at $12,000, as a potential profit generator for the company, but has fallen short of his promise of full autonomy for years, amid regulatory and legal scrutiny of Tesla’s safety and marketing.

“All U.S. cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one-month trial this week,” Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

He has also told Tesla staff to give demonstrations of FSD to new buyers and owners of serviced vehicles, according to two emails verified by a source who sought anonymity. “Almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD actually works,” Musk said in one of the two emails, sent to Tesla employees.

Researcher Troy Teslike said the “FSD take rate” was declining in North America, with about 14 percent of Tesla customers buying the package in the third quarter of 2022, down from a record high of 53 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

Tesla’s margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago. It also warned in January of “notably lower” delivery growth this year, as it focuses on production of its next-generation EV. “The combination of substantial price cuts on the vehicles and dramatically lower FSD take rates has severely hurt Tesla’s margins,” said analyst Sam Abuelsamid at Guidehouse Insights.

“The mandate to demonstrate FSD as it is today, is just the latest in a long-running series of end-of-quarter stunts by Musk intended to boost deliveries and revenues.”

The FSD software, which Tesla says does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, has also been offered at a subscription of $199 a month. China to challenge Biden’s electric vehicle plans at the WTO

China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against the U.S. on Tuesday over what it says are discriminatory requirements for electric vehicle subsidies, according to the Assoicated Press. The Chinese Commerce Ministry didn’t say what prompted the move. But under a new U.S. rule that took effect Jan. 1, electric car buyers are not eligible for tax credits of $3,750 to $7,500 if critical minerals or other battery components were made by Chinese, Russian, North Korean or Iranian companies. The credits are part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate legislation, named the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

A ministry statement didn’t mention the specific restriction. It said, though, that under the act and its implementing rules, the U.S. had formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles in the name of responding to climate change. It said the U.S. move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles.

Member countries of the Geneva-based WTO can file complaints about the trade practices of other members and seek relief through a dispute settlement process. The real-world impact of the case is uncertain. If the United States loses and appeals the ruling, China’s case likely would go nowhere. That is because the WTO’s Appellate Body, its supreme court, hasn’t functioned since late 2019, when the U.S. blocked the appointment of new judges to the panel.

China is the dominant player in batteries for electric vehicles and has a rapidly expanding auto industry that could challenge the world’s established carmakers as it goes global. Its strength is in electric vehicles and its companies have become leaders in battery technology.

The European Union, concerned about the potential threat to its auto industry, launched its own investigation into Chinese subsides for electric vehicles last year. Under the new U.S. rule, only 13 of the more than 50 EVs on sale in the U.S. were eligible for tax credits, down from about two dozen models in 2023. Automakers have been scrambling to source parts that would make their models eligible for the credits.

