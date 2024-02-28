Google CEO Calls Some Gemini AI Output ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Google is working to fix its Gemini AI tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday, saying some of the text and image responses generated by the model were “biased” and “completely unacceptable”.

The company had last week paused the use of its tool that creates images of people following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by it.

Pichai told employees that some of the tool’s responses offended its users and had shown bias.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts. No Al is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes. And we’ll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale,” he said in the employee memo.