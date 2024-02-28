Google CEO Calls Some Gemini AI Output ‘Completely Unacceptable’
After pausing its fumbled Gemini rollout last week, Google’s Sundar Pichai says the company is “working around the clock” to fix the flaws in the generative AI tool.
BY REUTERS
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.. Photo: Getty Images
Google is working to fix its Gemini AI tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday, saying some of the text and image responses generated by the model were “biased” and “completely unacceptable”.
The company had last week paused the use of its tool that creates images of people following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by it.
Pichai told employees that some of the tool’s responses offended its users and had shown bias.
“Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts. No Al is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes. And we’ll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale,” he said in the employee memo.
The company now plans to relaunch Gemini AI in the next few weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.
Since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet-owned Google has been racing to create a rival AI software.
It released the generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago. Earlier this month Google renamed it Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans, which users could choose for better reasoning capabilities from the AI model.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news