Google Steps Up AI Race With Fresh $1 Billion Investment in OpenAI Rival Anthropic

Google is making a fresh investment of more than $1 billion into AI startup Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

This comes after Reuters and other media reported earlier in January that Anthropic was nearing a $2 billion fundraise in a round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, valuing the firm at about $60 billion.

The FT said that Google’s new investment was separate from the Lightspeed funding round.

Anthropic, a major competitor of OpenAI in the AI foundation model space, declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.