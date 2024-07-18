Google to Infuse Paris Olympics Coverage with AI

Alphabet’s Google will infuse artificial intelligence into the U.S. broadcast of the Paris Olympics, allowing sports commentators to use AI to explain competitions, alongside NBCUniversal and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the companies recently announced.

Google will be named the official search AI partner of Team USA, marking the first time a tech company has partnered with the sports nonprofit, the three organizations said in a statement.

The announcement comes as NBCUniversal, which broadcasts the Games in the U.S., is modernizing its coverage to attract audiences who do not watch live television and young viewers who have grown up accustomed to watching clips online.

The Comcast-owned media company previously said it would launch personalized AI-generated daily recaps of the competition that will be narrated by AI versions of people such as sports commentator Al Michaels.