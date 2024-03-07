Higher Interest Rates Plague Small Business Owners

Small business continued to recover last year from the hit they took for the pandemic while facing financial challenges tied to higher interest rates and still hard-to-find workers, according to a report released Thursday by the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks.

“A majority of firms said that higher interest rates were affecting their business in some way, most often in the form of increased debt payments,” according to the latest Small Business Credit Survey, with it adding “firms experienced challenges with rising costs and paying operating expenses in the year leading up to the survey.”

The report, released by the Cleveland Fed, was based on a survey of just over 6,000 firms with fewer than 500 employees, conducted between September and November last year. The survey horizon captured firms’ sentiments in the wake of what had been a very aggressive campaign of central bank rate rises aimed at cooling inflation.

Fed Outlook

Those actions lifted the central bank’s target rate range from near zero levels in the spring of 2022 to the current setting of between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent with the July hike. With inflation pressures easing, the Fed is almost certainly done with rate increases and is eyeing cuts this year, although it’s unclear when that might start and how far the Fed will go.