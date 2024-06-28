HubSpot Is Investigating a Hack of Some Customer Accounts

Software firm HubSpot said on Friday it is investigating a cybersecurity incident that targeted its customers.

“On June 22, we identified a security incident that involved bad actors targeting a limited number of HubSpot customers and attempting to gain unauthorized access to their accounts,” a HubSpot spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

HubSpot is taking steps to protect its customers and their data, it added. The company did not provide any details on the number of people affected by the incident.

The news was first reported by TechCrunch.