Jamie Lee Curtis Offers $1 Million to Fund Wildfire Relief

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis , one of many celebrities who had to flee this week’s wildfires in California, said on Thursday her family would donate $1 million to relief efforts.

The Oscar winner, in a post on Instagram, said she and her husband, actor and director Christopher Guest, along with their children were starting a fund to support “our great city and state and the great people who live there.”

Curtis said she was in contact with officials “as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.” Her post featured a picture of smoke billowing above the famed Santa Monica Pier.

On Wednesday, Curtis said “my community and possibly my home is on fire.”