Macy’s to Close 66 Store Locations

Department store operator Macy’s said on Thursday it will close 66 “non-go-forward” store locations as part of a strategy it announced last year.

The company, whose shares have lost nearly 17 percent of their value last year, is looking to revive sales by closing underperforming stores and relying on its luxury outlets Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

“Macy’s is still facing challenges while operating in a competitive promotional space against an uncertain macro-operating environment with traffic challenges to the category,” said Dana Telsey, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group.

The company has been the target of two activist investor actions this year, the latest from Barington Capital and Thor Equities, as department stores struggle to catch up with more consumers shifting online.