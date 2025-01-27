Meta Is Testing Ads on Threads. Here’s What Businesses Need to Know

Meta Platforms will begin test launching ads on its social media platform Threads with a few brands in the U.S. and Japan, it said on Friday, as the app hits more than 300 million monthly active users.

During early testing starting Friday, image ads will appear in the Threads home feed, placed between content posts for a small percentage of users, Meta said in a blog.

The social media giant said it will monitor the test closely before scaling it broadly, adding that businesses will be able to extend their existing Meta ad campaigns to Threads.

Meta will also begin testing an inventory filter for ads in Threads, which, enabled through AI, allows advertisers to control the sensitivity level of the organic content their ads appear next to.