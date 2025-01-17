Moderna Gets $590 Million to Develop Bird Flu Vaccine

The U.S. government has awarded Moderna $590 million to advance the development of its bird flu vaccine, as the country doubles down on efforts to tackle increasing infections in humans.

This is in addition to $176 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year to complete the late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against the H5N1 avian influenza.

The award will also support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza, Moderna said on Friday.

“Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. Accelerating the development of new vaccines will allow us to stay ahead and ensure that Americans have the tools they need to stay safe,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.