More 737 MAX Hearings Scheduled for Boeing

The troubled aircraft maker will testify before the NTSB as its Seattle workforce approves permission to strike amid new contract negotiations.

US safety board to hold hearings on Boeing 737 MAX door incident

By David Shepardson

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it had scheduled 20 hours of hearings over two days on the January Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 in-flight door plug emergency and would review oversight by U.S. safety regulators.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The NTSB said on its website the Aug. 6-7 hearings are set to last 10 hours each day and would focus on Boeing 737 MAX manufacturing and inspections, FAA oversight of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems and events surrounding the removal of the door plug in 2023. The hearing would also review safety management and quality management systems. Boeing has faced mounting questions after a door panel detached during a Jan. 5 flight on a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing while passengers were exposed to a gaping hole 16,000 feet above the ground. The FAA had grounded all MAX 9 airplanes for several weeks and required safety checks before they could resume flights. The agency also has barred Boeing from expanding MAX production as the agency reviews the planemaker’s practices.

The NTSB said previously that four key bolts were missing from the door plug that blew off the Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet. The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told Reuters in April she expected witnesses from Alaska, Boeing and Spirit would provide testimony. The FAA and Boeing referred questions about the hearing to the NTSB. Last month, the NTSB said Boeing could lose its status as a party to the probe after it violated rules by providing non-public information to media and speculating about possible causes.

The NTSB said Boeing would no longer see information produced during its probe and unlike other parties, Boeing would not be allowed to ask questions of other participants at the August hearing.

Elizabeth Lund, Boeing’s senior vice president of quality, who had made remarks last month that violated the rules is expected to appear at the hearing, the NTSB said last month. The NTSB said last month it would subpoena Boeing witnesses to appear at the hearing. The NTSB said Wednesday the full investigation will take approximately one year to 18 months from the accident to complete.

Seattle workers pass strike sanction vote, union says

Boeing’s Washington state factory workers voted by more than 99 percent in favor of a strike mandate, their union said on Wednesday evening, as they seek a 40 percent raise in their first full negotiation with the planemaker in 16 years.

Earlier in the day, many of the estimated 30,000 workers who build Boeing’s 737 MAX and other jets crowded to vote at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, although they cannot strike before their contract expires on Sept. 12.

Boeing’s labor talks come as the U.S. planemaker loses ground to rival Airbus and navigates a crisis that erupted after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX jet in mid-air on Jan. 5. The planemaker also faces other issues. Union local president Jon Holden of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said bad decisions made at the executive level of Boeing are putting workers’ livelihoods at risk.

“Our jobs, our legacy and our reputation are on the line right now,” Holden said in a statement.

Asked for comment on the vote result, Boeing referred to a statement it made earlier this week, which said: “We remain confident we can reach a deal that balances the needs of our employees and the business realities we face as a company.” While the vote is considered procedural, the union held the event with music, speeches, a motorcycle convoy and signs with such slogans as “no pay no planes.”

The vote in favor of a strike mandate frees up funds in case members decide to strike later.

North American unions have capitalized on tight labor markets to win hefty contracts at the bargaining table, with airline pilots, autoworkers and others scoring big raises. The IAM, which represents the Boeing workers, has said the company’s financial and production challenges will not change its workers’ readiness to strike if needed.

Boeing has more than 66,000 employees who live and work in Washington state on programs like the MAX, 767 and 777 widebody jets, representing the largest percentage of the company’s global workforce.

Boeing recently said it would plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation linked to two 737 MAX crashes from 2018 and 2019 that killed a combined 346 people, the government said in a court filing earlier this month. The U.S. planemaker, which has announced a deal to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, is expected to burn rather than generate cash in 2024.