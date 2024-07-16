Musk Commits Millions to Trump, Discusses Robotaxi Launch Delay

The billionaire CEO pledges $45 million a month to a pro-Trump PAC, and explains why Tesla’s robotaxi isn’t prowling the streets yet.

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super political-action committee, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump’s presidential run, the newspaper said. However, the South Africa-born businessman was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss Twins were among the donors to America PAC. Lonsdale donated $1 million and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss each contributed $250,000. Musk and Lonsdale did not respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

On Saturday, Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the U.S. presidential race, hours after Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally.

This move cements Musk’s shift towards right-wing politics and gives Trump a high-profile backer in his bid to return to the White House in the Nov. 5 election. Trump on Monday chose Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance to be his vice presidential running mate, as the Republican Party officially nominated the former president to run again for the White House.

Musk signals delays to robotaxi unveiling for key design change Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday signaled the automaker would take more time to unveil its robotaxi so it can incorporate an important design change to the front of the vehicle and “show off” some other things.

Musk did not disclose when the automaker would hold an event to launch its robotaxi. Bloomberg News reported last week that the event, originally set to be held on Aug. 8, had been delayed to October.

“Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things,” Musk said on his X social media platform in a reply to a user post discussing the event. A person familiar with the matter said on Friday the robotaxi event has been delayed, without elaborating further.

With the road to developing robotaxis and autonomous driving systems facing several engineering and regulatory hurdles, Wall Street analysts and Tesla investors have noted that a delay in the robotaxi launch would not be a surprise.

Musk had announced the August unveiling day after Reuters reported on April 5 that Tesla had canceled its long-promised inexpensive car and would continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform. The billionaire CEO has given minimal details about the robotaxi so far. He has only said that some vehicles would be owned and operated by Tesla, while others would be owned by individuals but rented out on Tesla’s network.

Shares of Tesla jumped on Monday after Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, fanning hopes that a potential Trump administration could make it easier for Tesla to secure regulatory approvals for robotaxis and autonomous driving systems.

Musk had said in 2022 Tesla expects to mass-produce a robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedal by 2024, after missing his targets for self-driving vehicles multiple times. The Tesla stock was last up 5 percent in afternoon trading.