New Yorkers Could Use Paid Sick Leave to Care for Pets Soon

New York City’s council is set to consider legislation that would allow New Yorkers to take paid sick leave to care for their pets and service animals.

Council member Shaun Abreu, who sponsored the bill, said the change could promote health for both pets and their humans. “When you take care of your animals, you’re taking care of yourself, too,” he said, citing long dog walks, socializing with other pet owners, and mental health benefits. The leave would be included in that already mandated by New York State, where companies must provide up to 40 or 56 hours of paid sick leave per year, depending on their size.

“We’re not giving any additional days,” said Abreu. “We’re just saying, let’s give individuals the flexibility to use that time as they wish.” Studies cited by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have shown that interacting with animals decreases levels of the stress-related hormone cortisol and lowers blood pressure. Researchers also found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost one’s mood. An estimated 68 percent of U.S. households have a pet, according to the department.

“I think it’s honestly a great idea,” said Andrew O’Shanick, who was recently walking his dog at the St. Nicholas Park in Harlem. “I think pets are super important parts of people’s families. And if something, you know, unfortunately, were to happen to a pet that would require extra care or attention or something, I think it’s important to be able to be there for them.” The new legislation could prevent pet surrenders and increase adoptions, improving the situation at the city’s shelters, said Katy Hansen, director of marketing and communications at Animal Care Centers of NYC. “Shelters across the country are just packed with animals,” said Hansen. “Anything we can do to keep pets and families together is going to help shelters and help people.”

Not everyone agreed. Dog owner Mieke Vandersall said the city should find more effective ways to help its residents with their mental health and to find homes for shelter pets. “If we’re really concerned about the stress that we’re under… I think we need to take care of those problems, not just add an animal that actually takes a lot of time and energy,” she said. “I think it’s a little odd.” The legislation was introduced in October and is being considered by a committee.