Norfolk Southern CEO to Resign Over Alleged Misconduct

The Atlanta-based railroad announced an investigation looking into Alan Shaw’s possible inappropriate workplace relationship, and the executive said he would step down hours later. He had been CEO since 2022.

Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.. Photo: Getty Images

Norfolk Souther CEO Alan Shaw is expected to step down from his role at the railroad company amid an investigation into allegations of potential workplace misconduct, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The company said on Sunday that it is reviewing allegations that Shaw violated its ethics policy.

The news comes just four months after Shaw, who was promoted to the top job in May 2022, survived a hedge fund’s push to oust him in a bitter proxy fight. Norfolk Southern’s 13-member board is now tackling its third crisis in a row following this year’s boardroom battle with Ancora Holdings where the activist investor won three board seats and the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

In May, activist investor Ancora won three board seats at the railroad operator but failed to oust the railway’s chief executive. Ancora had proposed investors push Alan Shaw off the board and elect Jim Barber, a former chief operating officer at UPS, so that he could eventually replace Shaw as CEO. They also proposed Jamie Boychuk to become the chief operating officer.

The hedge fund argued new blood was needed to improve financial and operational metrics and said it would continue to hold the company accountable for any future railway accidents or underperformance. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Shaw is expected to leave his position. Shaw joined the company in May 2022, replacing Jim Squires.

Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Shaw could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive personnel matters.

The company said that its audit committee is working with a law firm “to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations.” CNBC had first reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Shaw engaged in an inappropriate workplace relationship.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company reported operating revenue of $3 billion in the second quarter, up 2 percent from last year, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates of $3.04 billion.