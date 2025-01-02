Nvidia’s Market Value Got a $2 Trillion Boost in the AI Rally of 2024

Nvidia emerged as the biggest global gainer in market capitalization for 2024, driven by surging interest in artificial intelligence and the robust demand for its AI-centric chips across various industries.

The chipmaker’s market value increased by over $2 trillion last year, reaching $3.28 trillion at the close of 2024, making it the second-most valuable listed company in the world. Its market value was $1.2 trillion at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple continued to lead global companies in market value, nearing a historic $4 trillion valuation. This surge was fueled by investor enthusiasm for the company’s anticipated AI enhancements, aimed at revitalizing sluggish iPhone sales.

At the end of 2024, Microsoft ranked third with a market value of $3.1 trillion, followed by Alphabet Inc and Amazon, each valued at approximately $2.3 trillion.