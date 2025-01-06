Online Holiday Shopping Got an AI Boost, Says Salesforce

Online sales climbed 4 percent in the year-end buying period, as AI-powered chatbots facilitated sales and returns.

Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots helped consumers purchase and return products during the 2024 holiday season, boosting online sales in the United States by nearly 4 percent year-over-year, according to a report by Salesforce.

Retailers turned to nifty conversational customer services—or chatbots—among others such as targeted promotions, product recommendations and loyalty programs, to influence customers hunting for trending products and best bargains. Online sales rose to $282 billion in the United States between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 from $272 billion a year ago, ahead of Salesforce’s forecast of 2 percent growth, even as discounts were tempered. Shoppers used AI-based chatbot services 42 percent more than a year ago, according to Salesforce, which analyzed data from 1.6 trillion page views on its platform.

AI influenced-sales rose to $229 billion of global online sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 from $199 billion in 2023, the report said. However, a high rate of product returns by customers at 28 percent, compared with 20 percent in 2023 was a “significant concern” and could reduce the overall profit margins for retailers, said Caila Schwartz, director of Consumer Insights at Salesforce. “Retailers who have embraced AI and agents are already seeing the benefits, but these tools will be even more critical in the new year as retailers aim to minimize revenue losses on returns and re-engage with shoppers,” Schwartz added.