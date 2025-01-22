Oracle’s shares jumped nearly 9 percent before the bell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the company would make a large investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank.

The joint venture, called Stargate, plans to invest $500 billion to help the United States stay ahead of China and other rivals in the global AI race, Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

The venture plans to deploy $100 billion immediately, with the remaining investment over the next four years. Construction of the project’s first data centers has already started in Texas.

Nvidia, which will supply chips for the venture, rose 2.7 percent, while the JV’s other tech partners also gained, with Microsoft up 1.1 percent and Arm climbing 5.5 percent.