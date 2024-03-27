Premium Subscribers of X Will Get Grok Chatbot Enabled for Free

Elon Musk said on Tuesday artificial intelligence startup xAI’s chatbot, Grok , will be enabled for all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing any more details. Previously, the chatbot was available only to Premium+ subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed reducing the company’s reliance on advertising and has turned his focus to more attractive subscription plans.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.