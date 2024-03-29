Report: Apple’s New iPad Pro Likely to Launch in May

Apple’s overseas suppliers have increased production of the company’s new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple’s initial plan was to launch the new iPads by late March or early April, but it is still working to finish the software for the devices, the report added.

The new iPad Pro models will have Apple’s latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the report said.

This update would represent Apple’s first overhaul to that lineup since 2018.