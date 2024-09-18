Resurgent Unions Flex Muscle at Boeing, Stellantis and East Coast Ports

Strikes, threats of strikes, and localized strike votes form a picture of organized labor asserting its power during a union-friendly presidential administration.

Across the United States, labor unions are striking, threatening strikes and asserting their clout in ways that haven’t been seen in decades. Major ports on the East Coast, Boeing, and automaker Stellantis are all engaged in current or potential labor actions.

Boeing and its largest union will restart contract talks on Wednesday in the presence of federal mediators, after failing to agree on key issues such as wages and pensions, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said.

The union, whose members went on strike last Friday, has been pushing for a 40 percent raise over four years in its first full contract negotiations with Boeing in 16 years, well above the planemaker’s offer of 25 percent, which was resoundingly rejected. A prolonged strike could cost Boeing several billion dollars, further straining the planemaker’s finances and threatening a downgrade of its credit rating, analysts said.

“After a full day of mediation, we are frustrated, the company was not prepared and was unwilling to address the issues you’ve made clear are essential for ending this strike: Wages and Pension.” the union representing more than 30,000 Boeing factory workers said on X following Tuesday’s meeting.

“The company doesn’t seem to be taking mediation seriously. With a 96 percent strike vote, we thought Boeing would finally understand that IAM 751 Machinists are demanding more. We are fighting for what is right and just — for what we have earned over the past 16 years,” it added. The strike, which enters its sixth day on Wednesday, is Boeing’s first since 2008 and is the latest event in a tumultuous year for the planemaker that began with a January incident when a door panel detached from a new 737 MAX jet mid-air.

UAW to hold strike votes at Stellantis local chapters The United Auto Workers union plans to hold strike authorization votes at one or more of its Stellantis local chapters in the coming days, union president Shawn Fain said on Tuesday, which could lead to significant disruptions for the Jeep maker.

Fain has in recent months called out Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares for failing to keep the product and investment commitments the automaker agreed to after the union conducted a six-week strike last autumn.

Stellantis said its focus remained on offering consumers a selection of affordable conventional and electric vehicles and ensuring the sustainability of the company and its workforce. “The commitments we made during 2023 negotiations span the life of the 4-year, 7-1/2 month agreement, so it is not surprising that they haven’t been fully realized in the first year,” the company said in a statement.

Local Stellantis chapters have filed grievances related to the company’s alleged plan to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the United States, union leaders said this week. Stellantis said they have not confirmed any plans to move production of the vehicle.

The union has also spotlighted the company’s delays of a planned multi-billion dollar investment into a new battery plant and factory in Belvidere, Illinois. “We are 100 percent within our rights and within our power to take strike action if necessary,” Fain said in a video address on Tuesday evening.

Automotive union strikes typically take place during national contract negotiations every four years. Large walkouts outside of that window are rare.

Fain said 28 Stellantis locals filed grievances, covering tens of thousands of UAW members. A UAW official said roughly 98 percent of Stellantis’ membership is covered through those grievances, making the potential strike as powerful as a nationwide walkout. The union’s targeted local-by-local approach is more strategic than calling a nationwide walkout, which Stellantis would have likely argued in court violates their contract. Biden won’t block potential East Coast ports strike

U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to invoke a federal law to prevent a port strike on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico if dockworkers fail to secure a new labor contract by an Oct. 1 deadline, an administration official said on Tuesday. The International Longshoremen’s Association, negotiating on behalf of workers at three dozen U.S. ports from Maine to Texas that handle about half of the nation’s ocean imports, warned again on Tuesday that its members are prepared to stop work in two weeks.

Their current six-year agreement with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which includes employers like Maersk’s APM Terminals and SSA Marine, expires on Sept. 30.

U.S. presidents can intervene in labor disputes that threaten national security or safety by imposing an 80-day cooling-off period under the federal Taft-Hartley Act, forcing workers back on the job while negotiations continue. “We’ve never invoked Taft-Hartley to break a strike and are not considering doing so now,” the Biden administration official told Reuters.

“We encourage all parties to remain at the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith.”

Talks between the ILA and USMX have stalled over issues ranging from wages and benefits to terminal automation. Last summer, Biden dispatched Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to help negotiate a crucial contract deal between U.S. West Coast seaport employers and their union workers, following labor disruptions at some busy California port terminals. Their June 2023 deal secured a 32% pay increase for workers and was expected to be a template for labor talks on the East and Gulf coasts.