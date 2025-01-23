Rivian to Introduce Hands-Free Driving System This Year
Rivian announced it ill go hands-free in 2025 and “eyes-off” in 2026.
Mud on a Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV). Photo: Getty Images
Electric-vehicle maker Rivian plans to launch its advanced hands-free driver assistance systems in 2025 and its “eyes-off” systems in 2026, CEO R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.
The company also does not see substantial risk to its loan for a Georgia plant from U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at the EV industry.
Automakers have been competing in recent years to introduce more autonomous driving features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control into their vehicles.
Rivian’s Gen 2 vehicles are currently equipped with the “Rivian Autonomy Platform”, which assists drivers but still requires their continuous attention and control of the vehicle, similar to features offered by some other automakers.
Scaringe’s announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of advanced driver assistance systems, as leading EV makers such as Tesla pivot toward self-driving technology and robotaxis.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month opened a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles following reports of accidents involving a feature that allows users to remotely operate their cars.
Earlier in January, Rivian and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) finalized a loan agreement for up to $6.6 billion to help build the EV maker’s production facility in Georgia.
Trump on Monday revoked a 2021 executive order issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, which aimed to ensure that by 2030, half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. would be electric.
In addition, Trump also called for ending a waiver that allows states to adopt zero-emission vehicle rules by 2035 and said his administration would consider ending EV tax credits.
(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)
