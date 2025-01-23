Rivian to Introduce Hands-Free Driving System This Year

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian plans to launch its advanced hands-free driver assistance systems in 2025 and its “eyes-off” systems in 2026, CEO R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.

The company also does not see substantial risk to its loan for a Georgia plant from U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at the EV industry.

Automakers have been competing in recent years to introduce more autonomous driving features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control into their vehicles.

Rivian’s Gen 2 vehicles are currently equipped with the “Rivian Autonomy Platform”, which assists drivers but still requires their continuous attention and control of the vehicle, similar to features offered by some other automakers.