Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Labs Winding Down U.S. Operations
A month after a government ban on new U.S. sales the antivirus software maker is packing up for good.
BY REUTERS
Kaspersky Labs Global Partner Conference 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.. Photo: Getty Images
Kaspersky Labs will gradually wind down its U.S. operations from July 20, the Russian anti-virus software maker said on Monday, nearly a month after the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the country.
Kaspersky, which will eliminate all U.S.-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing “purchase unavailable for U.S. customers”.
Last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of anti-virus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia’s influence on the cybersecurity company.
The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky’s senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.
The news of the company’s plan to leave the U.S. was first reported by CNN.
The new restrictions by the U.S. government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on Sept. 29.
New U.S. business for Kaspersky are to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on June 20.
Reporting by Chandni Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips. Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news