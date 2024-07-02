Salesforce Shareholders Reject Pay Package Plans for CEO and Top Execs

A majority of Salesforce shareholders voted against a compensation plan for its CEO Marc Benioff and other top executives , according to a security filing on Monday.

The resolution to approve the compensation received 339.3 million votes in favor versus 404.8 million against, the filing said.

For the 2024 financial year, Benioff received $39.6 million in total compensation, up from $29.9 million in the prior year.

In May 29, the company forecast second-quarter profit and revenue below Wall Street estimates due to weak client spending on its cloud and enterprise business products, which sent its shares down more than 16 percent after the bell.