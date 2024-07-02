Salesforce Shareholders Reject Pay Package Plans for CEO and Top Execs
Marc Benioff made $39.6 million last year, but the company’s share price has slipped as client demand for its cloud and enterprise products declines.
BY REUTERS
Salesforce Co-CEO Mark Benioff.. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
A majority of Salesforce shareholders voted against a compensation plan for its CEO Marc Benioff and other top executives, according to a security filing on Monday.
The resolution to approve the compensation received 339.3 million votes in favor versus 404.8 million against, the filing said.
For the 2024 financial year, Benioff received $39.6 million in total compensation, up from $29.9 million in the prior year.
In May 29, the company forecast second-quarter profit and revenue below Wall Street estimates due to weak client spending on its cloud and enterprise business products, which sent its shares down more than 16 percent after the bell.
Advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) both recommended that investors vote down the measure, according to a CNBC report.
Glass Lewis and ISS did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona. Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta