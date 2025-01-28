Small Businesses Sue Over Trump’s Freeze on Grants and Loans

The lawsuit filed in federal court challenges the Trump administration’s move to freeze federal loans, grants and other financial assistance.

Advocacy groups representing non-profits and small businesses filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration’s sweeping directive to temporarily freeze federal loans, grants and other financial assistance.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., said the directive issued by the acting head of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on Monday “will have a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of grant recipients.” The lawsuit asked a court to halt the freeze, which was set to take effect at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Tuesday. Matthew Vaeth, OMB’s acting director, said the money would be put on hold while the administration of Republican President Donald Trump reviews grants and loans to ensure they are aligned with the president’s priorities, including executive orders he signed ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The groups — National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance and SAGE — said in the lawsuit that OMB lacked authority to unilaterally terminate all federal financial assistance programs across the government.

The groups argued that OMB’s directive targeted grant recipients based in part on recipients’ rights to free expression and association under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. “The actions taken yesterday are a callous disregard for the rule of law and a drastic abuse of power that will harm millions of Americans across the country,” said Skye Perryman, the head of the liberal-leaning legal group Democracy Forward, which is representing the plaintiffs. The U.S. Department of Justice, which would defend the policy in court, did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress control over spending matters, but Trump said during his campaign that he believes the president has the power to withhold money if he disagrees. A 1974 law called the Impoundment Control Act established procedures designed to restrict a president from not spending money appropriated by Congress. The freeze marked the latest in a flurry of actions by the Trump administration since the Republican’s return to office on Jan. 20 to dramatically reshape the federal government.