Starbucks North America Head Step Down as Part of Turnaround Plan

Starbucks announced a slew of changes, including the exit of its North America president Sara Trilling, on Tuesday as CEO Brian Niccol tries to revive demand at the struggling coffee chain.

The company also appointed former chief operating officer of Taco Bell, Mike Grams, to the newly created role of North America chief stores officer, where he will be responsible for retail teams and store performance.

The moves are part of the CEO’s plan to bring sweeping changes at Starbucks, including lowering wait times and implementing a “coffeehouse code of conduct” to make the stores more inviting.

Meredith Sandland, executive chief of software firm Empower Delivery, would be in charge of store development and design.