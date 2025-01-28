Starbucks North America Head Step Down as Part of Turnaround Plan
New CEO Brian Niccol is making changes at the top amid efforts to improve retail team and store performance.
Starbucks announced a slew of changes, including the exit of its North America president Sara Trilling, on Tuesday as CEO Brian Niccol tries to revive demand at the struggling coffee chain.
The company also appointed former chief operating officer of Taco Bell, Mike Grams, to the newly created role of North America chief stores officer, where he will be responsible for retail teams and store performance.
The moves are part of the CEO’s plan to bring sweeping changes at Starbucks, including lowering wait times and implementing a “coffeehouse code of conduct” to make the stores more inviting.
Meredith Sandland, executive chief of software firm Empower Delivery, would be in charge of store development and design.
The company also said that Arthur Valdez, its supply and customer solutions chief who joined in 2023, has decided to leave.
The Seattle-based company, which recently said it would cut some jobs to streamline management, said Trilling—who has served nearly three years in the role—and Valdez chose to leave their positions after the new operating model was laid out.
Both Trilling and Valdez have agreed to assist with the transition over the next few months, the company said.
Starbucks is scheduled to report its first-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday.
