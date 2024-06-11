Supreme Court Decisions Could Have Far-Reaching Effects on Business

Cases involving Meta shareholders, federal agencies’ authority, and the Securities and Exchange Commission may have consequences for nearly every U.S. company.

Supreme Court said Monday it will consider shutting down a multibillion-dollar class action investors’ lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta stemming from the privacy scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm.

The justices agreed to hear Meta’s appeal of a lower-court ruling that allowed the class action to go forward. Investors allege that Meta did not fully disclose the risks that Facebook users’ personal information would be misused by Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s successful Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Inadequacy of the disclosures led to two significant price drops in the price of the company’s shares in 2018, after the public learned about the extent of the privacy scandal, the investors say. The case will be argued in the fall.

Meta already has paid a $5.1 billion fine and reached a $725 million privacy settlement with users.

Cambridge Analytica had ties to Trump political strategist Stephen Bannon. It had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million Facebook users. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign. As Supreme Court decisions loom, the SEC is under assault

A legal assault on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is chipping away at its powers to oversee Wall Street and is likely to intensify with two imminent Supreme Court rulings. A U.S. appeals court last week overturned a major SEC rule imposing stricter oversight of private funds, in a fresh blow for Democratic Chair Gary Gensler’s ambitious agenda to boost transparency and stamp out conflicts of interest on Wall Street.

The court took the unusual step of denying some of the SEC’s authority to oversee investment advisers. That could make its other draft rules on cybersecurity, outsourcing, and predictive data analytics, vulnerable to litigation, lawyers said.

The ruling from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is another example of how business groups are using conservative-leaning courts to overturn SEC rules, limit its ability to write similar ones and bring enforcement actions. While the conservative “war on the administrative state” aims to weaken federal agencies across the board, Gensler’s ambitious agenda has made the SEC, which oversees around 40,000 entities, a top target.

“It’s happening government-wide, and it’s quite acute at the SEC,” said Satyam Khanna, a former SEC attorney who advised two former Democratic Commissioners as recently as 2021. “The SEC oversees a vast number of entities–funds, public companies, brokers, and more–and the financial stakes can be high.”

The agency is facing several other lawsuits from financial firms and their trade groups arguing the agency is overstepping its authority to impose ill-conceived and costly rules. A Reuters review of Westlaw filings showed a sharp uptick in the number of open appeals against the SEC in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals from 2019 to last year, although it is facing litigation in other conservative-leaning courts too.

Among the cases: hedge funds are suing in the 5th Circuit to overturn SEC short-selling disclosures and in a Texas district court to kill new Treasuries trading rules, while in March business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as Republican-led states, sued to block SEC climate change rules.

The Chamber is among the most aggressive groups in litigating regulations. In December, it won a 5th Circuit challenge to SEC rules around stock buybacks and is tracking other draft rules for potential challenges. “The current SEC has engaged in remarkable amounts of regulatory overreach,” said Daryl Joseffer, chief counsel at the Chamber’s Litigation Center.

Reform advocates say the industry just wants to protect its profits and that weakening the SEC will hurt everyday Americans.

Speaking to Reuters last Wednesday, SEC chair Gary Gensler did not discuss the private funds ruling but noted that only a handful of dozens of rules adopted under his leadership have been litigated. And the agency has notched some notable wins, including in the 5th Circuit, on diversity rules and proxy voting, legal experts note. But Gensler also said the agency would adapt to adverse rulings.

“We do everything according to law and how courts interpret law. If the courts interpret law differently than we thought, we adjust, we pivot,” he said. He cited as an example the SEC’s decision to approve bitcoin products in January after a D.C. appeals court found the agency had been wrong to reject them

Trump appointed 54 judges to the U.S. appeals courts where many suits against federal agencies are filed and pushed the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority. When asked if he felt the courts were stacked against him, Gensler said: “I’m a huge believer in the American democratic system and our constitutional system. We have three co-equal branches of government. And that’s a really important thing.”

Most of the litigation alleges violations of the 1946 Administrative Procedure Act which requires regulators to justify rules and allow time for, and fully consider, public feedback.

Some cases lean on a 2022 Supreme Court decision which raised doubts over whether federal agencies have the authority to tackle major policy questions. That ruling was among the reasons the SEC scaled back its climate change rule, Reuters previously reported, and was cited in some of the March suits. Gensler said the agency takes industry comments “very seriously.”

SCOTUS’ power This month, the Supreme Court is also expected to rule on another case with major implications for the SEC.

One relates to its authority to use in-house judges with securities law expertise to decide enforcement actions, which is often speedier than going through the courts. Conservative Justices last year expressed concern that it denies defendants a jury trial.

The case follows a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that the SEC’s process for selecting in-house judges violated the Constitution. Since then, the SEC has dramatically scaled back its use of the tribunal, SEC data shows. U.S. industry wants to see the ‘Voldemort of administrative law’ die

U.S. business interests are hoping the Supreme Court in the coming weeks will overturn a legal doctrine established four decades ago that has bolstered the federal government’s position in thousands of legal battles concerning regulatory actions. The doctrine, known as Chevron deference, calls for judges to defer to federal agency interpretations of U.S. laws that are deemed to be ambiguous. This doctrine, among the most important principles in administrative law, arose from a 1984 Supreme Court ruling involving oil company Chevron. It is opposed by conservatives and business interests but supported by liberals who favor robust corporate regulation.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, could scale back or overturn it in a ruling expected by the end of June in a case in which fishing companies are seeking to avoid bearing costs associated with a government-run program to monitor for overfishing of herring off New England’s coast. The suit is part of a broader conservative project to strip away regulatory power from federal agencies.

The justices heard arguments in the case on Jan. 17. Many legal scholars forecast that the court will end the doctrine. Here is an explanation of various viewpoints on the issue.

U.S Chamber of Commerce The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 300,000 businesses, has argued that Chevron deference has let Congress “outsource core policy decisions (particularly controversial ones) to agencies through broadly worded statutes.” That has given the agencies, it added, “free rein to enact their own new regulatory requirements through sweeping rulemakings or after-the-fact enforcement actions.”

The group said that, in turn, results in “onerous new burdens on businesses.” The Chamber of Commerce sued the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to challenge a new rule barring noncompete clauses in employment contracts. Such rules “often raise major legal and policy questions on which Congress would be expected to have a view, without specific congressional authorization,” it said.

The Democratic-led FTC banned the agreements in April, calling the action necessary to rein in the increasingly common practice of requiring workers to sign “noncompete” agreements, even in lower-paying service industries such as fast food and retail. In one well-known example, sandwich chain Jimmy John’s agreed to stop enforcing such agreements in 2016. That FTC rule and others could be at risk should the Supreme Court overhaul Chevron deference.

E-cigarettes E-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers want the Supreme court to rein in Chevron deference. They have accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of reaching “far beyond” its legal authority to essentially ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes, which these companies say have been used by millions of addicted cigarette smokers to transition away from traditional cigarettes.

In a brief, the group asked the Supreme Court to at least limit the scope of Chevron deference “to ensure lower courts properly discern congressional intent and enforce statutory provisions as written.”

The FDA initially considered e-cigarettes as having some promise in helping adult smokers transition away from conventional cigarettes, but anti-smoking groups urged the agency to restrict flavored e-cigarettes amid a rise in youth vaping. Democratic Senators

Democratic U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono and Elizabeth Warren have issued a full-throated defense of the doctrine, describing it as key in allowing Congress to rely on agency “subject matter expertise” to help carry out the broad policy objectives of lawmakers as U.S. industries grow more complex. “Administrative regulations reined in dangerous industry activities, and our society became safer and more prosperous,” the senators said, describing the bid to overturn the doctrine as “a decades-long effort by pro-corporate interests to eviscerate the federal government’s regulatory apparatus, to the detriment of the American people.”

The senators also took aim at the “theatricality of the industry-funded campaign” against the doctrine. They cited a dissent written by a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who described Chevron deference as the “Lord Voldemort of administrative law,” invoking the fictional wizard from the Harry Potter books who is so evil people that are afraid to utter his name.