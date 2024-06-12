Thousands of Amazon Flex Drivers File Arbitration Claims for Misclassification as Contractors

The American Arbitration Association has received almost 16,000 claims for compensation for compensation from Amazon for unpaid wages, overtime and work-related expenses such as mileage and cellphone use.

Thousands of Amazon.com Flex drivers filed arbitration claims on Tuesday, alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees, the lawyer representing the drivers told Reuters.

About 15,800 drivers have submitted arbitration claims with the American Arbitration Association, seeking compensation from Amazon for unpaid wages, overtime and work-related expenses such as mileage and cellphone use, the lawyer said. Other 453 similar cases are already being litigated.

Amazon does not provide Flex drivers with 10-minute rest breaks when their shift lasts longer than 3.5 hours, one of the drivers said in its arbitration claims. A claim said that Amazon does not provide 30-minute meal breaks for drivers who work more than five hours a day, whereas another claim alleged that Amazon fails to provide itemized wage statements required by California law.

“The Amazon Flex program gives individuals the opportunity to set their own schedule and be their own boss, while earning competitive pay,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters.