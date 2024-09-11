Trump Media and Crypto Stocks Slide After Debate

After a debate in which the former president often appeared rattled and spoke of immigrants eating household pets, investors sold off stocks positioned to benefit from a Trump win, offering a proxy view of trending investor sentiment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after debating Vice President Kamala Harris at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.. Photo: Getty Images

Shares of Republican candidate Donald Trump’s company that owns the Truth Social platform slumped 17% in early trading on Wednesday as betting odds of a win for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris grew after a combative presidential debate. Shares of major cryptocurrency-related stocks, which Trump has embraced vocally, also slid as the market opened.

Harris put Trump on the defensive with a stream of attacks on his fitness for office, his support of abortion restrictions, and his myriad legal woes, prompting a visibly angry Trump to deliver a series of falsehood-filled retorts.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Trump has a more than 50 percent stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which has a market value of $3.7 billion. Its shares are popular among retail traders and sensitive to the former president’s chances of a win in the 2024 election. The stock has slumped nearly 60 percent since mid-July as Harris’s chances improved against Trump after she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate.

After the debate, pricing for a Trump victory slipped by 6 cents to 47 cents with a potential $1 payout on online betting site PredictIt, while Harris’s odds rose to 57 cents from 53 cents.

“At this point, DJT is the betting stock for Trump winning,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. Harris’s candidacy also received a boost after pop megastar Taylor Swift told her 280 million Instagram followers in a post that she will vote for the Democratic candidate.

“The U.S. Presidential debate achieved its goal by providing a decisive edge to one of the candidates in what has been an exceptionally close race,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist at investment platform Saxo.

Trump Media’s valuation equals more than 900 times the money-losing company’s revenue of $4.1 million in 2023, far exceeding the worth of companies with bigger revenue. For instance, Meta Platforms, which generated $131.9 billion from goods and services in 2023, has a price-to-revenue valuation of 9.6, according to LSEG data.

Upcoming lock-up expiration date Since its listing through a reverse merger with a blank check firm in March, TMTG’s market value has jumped as much as $9.2 billion as expectations of Trump victory rose. The stock has slumped 76 percent from its March peak.

An upcoming shareholder lock-up expiry could allow Trump and other investors to offload some shares as early as next week, potentially increasing the supply of shares and adding more pressure on the stock.

If the stock price remains at or above $12 for any 20 trading days from Aug. 22, then Trump will be free to sell shares beginning Sept. 20. Otherwise, the six-month lock-up expires on Sept. 25. The stock was last trading at $15.73. “If he wins (the election) he doesn’t have to sell his shares and DJT can grow into something. If he loses, he has to sell his shares to pay legal bills and it is unlikely DJT is a going concern,” Tuttle said.

U.S. crypto stocks fall on rising bets of Harris win U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday after Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put her Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate.

The former president had positioned himself as a pro-Bitcoin candidate whose return could mark a win for the industry that has accused the current administration of regulatory overreach.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was down 3.3 percent on Wednesday, while Ether fell 2 percent. “The US presidential debate did not address cryptocurrencies directly. However, market sentiment is shifting in favor of Kamala Harris,” Valentin Fournier, analyst at research firm BRN.

“This creates a somewhat less optimistic outlook for Bitcoin compared to the more enthusiastic projections made by Trump at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference.”

Bets of win for Harris improved to 56 percent from 53 percent before the debate, while Trump’s chances slipped to 48 percent from 52 percent, according to online betting site PredictIt. Trump had in July courted the crypto industry in a conference in search of donations and votes with a promise of friendlier regulation. “Never sell your bitcoin,” Trump said at the time.

In the run-up to the debate, many market participants and analysts viewed bitcoin as the asset to watch for clues on which candidate was gaining an upper hand.

The crypto market is often seen as a risky fringe business with high volatility and has drawn sharp scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has accused it of flouting securities laws. But its mainstream appeal has improved a lot, thanks to the support from Wall Street institutions and corporate titans like Elon Musk and the approval of U.S. exchange-traded crypto funds.

Crypto miners Riot Platforms Marathon Digital, and U.S.-listed shares of Hut 8 were down between 5.7 percent and 7.1 percent in mid-morning trading.