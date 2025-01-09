U.S. Buyers Group to Bid for TikTok Assets as Supreme Court Decision Nears

Billionaire Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty and several partners offered few details on their plan to buy the U.S. assets of the platform, announced the day before the high court will decide its fate.

Entrepreneur and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty and its consortium of partners in The People’s Bid said on Thursday they proposed to make a formal bid to ByteDance to buy TikTok’s U.S. assets.

The move comes ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline by which ByteDance has to sell the platform or face a ban under a law signed by President Joe Biden on April 24. TikTok’s fate now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court in a case being argued today that pits free speech rights against national security concerns over the widely used short-video app owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The consortium, which did not disclose the value of the proposal, said the financial capacity to complete the deal included expressions of interest from investors—including major private equity funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals—for sufficient equity capital, as well as debt financing from one of the largest banks in the United States. McCourt and his firm Project Liberty formed the consortium last year to buy social media platform TikTok in the United States.

“By keeping the platform alive without relying on the current TikTok algorithm and avoiding a ban, millions of Americans can continue to enjoy the platform. We look forward to working with ByteDance, President-elect Trump, and the incoming administration to get this deal done,” McCourt said in a statement. TikTok and ByteDance, as well as some users who post content on the app, have challenged the law that would compel the sale or U.S. ban. The law was passed by Congress with strong bipartisan support last year and signed by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration is defending it in the case. A lower court rejected the argument made by the law’s challengers that it violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech.

The Supreme Court’s consideration of the case comes at a time of rising trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Republican Donald Trump, due to begin his second term as president on Jan. 20, opposes the ban. The Supreme Court is poised to weigh competing concerns—about free speech rights and about the national security implications of a social media platform with foreign owners that collects data from a domestic user base of 170 million Americans, about half the U.S. population. The Justice Department has said TikTok poses a grave threat to U.S. national security because of the risk that China could use this immense trove of data on Americans for espionage or blackmail, or secretly manipulate content that they view on the app to serve its interests.

The platform’s powerful algorithm feeds individual users short videos tailored to their liking. TikTok has said that the ban would hit its user base, advertisers, content creators and employee talent. TikTok has 7,000 U.S. employees. Passage of the law imperils not only the First Amendment rights of both TikTok and its users but “the entire nation,” according to the challengers in the case. The platform represents “one of the most significant speech platforms in America,” TikTok and ByteDance said in a filing, adding that the law is “at war with the First Amendment.” The challengers are supported by several free speech and libertarian advocacy groups. While Trump has vowed to “save” the platform, many of his Republican allies support the ban.

The Justice Department has said the law targets control of the app by a foreign adversary, not protected speech, and that TikTok could continue operating as-is if it is freed from China’s control. No one disputes that China “seeks to undermine U.S. interests by amassing sensitive data about Americans and engaging in covert and malign influence operations,” the department told the court in a filing, calling the app “a powerful tool for espionage.” TikTok, ByteDance and the app users, seeking an injunction to halt the ban, are appealing the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s Dec. 6 ruling upholding the law.