U.S.-China Rivalry Could Boost Space Startup Funding

Funding in the space industry is set to receive a boost this year from growing U.S.-China tensions, after startups in the sector clocked $8.6 billion in investments in 2024, according to a report by investment firm Seraphim Space.

China has been increasing its efforts to go toe-to-toe with Western countries in sectors such as satellite production and rocket launches to supplement the growing need for space-based imaging, intelligence and data.

“This will very likely continue to drive investment towards the capitally intensive sectors of the space industry in the year ahead,” said Lucas Bishop, Investment Associate at Seraphim Space.

Notable deals in the fourth quarter of 2024 included Apple’s acquisition of a 20 percent stake in satellite operator Globalstar for $1.5 billion and a $1.25 billion secondary sale of SpaceX shares, which boosted the company’s valuation to $350 billion from $210 billion earlier in the year.