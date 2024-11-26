U.S. Companies Cut Diversity Efforts as Challenges Mount

At least six major U.S. companies modified their DEI policies last year.

Meta Platforms and Amazon.com have joined a growing number of U.S. companies in scaling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), meant to boost racial and ethnic representation at workplaces against the backdrop of rising pressure from conservative groups.

At least six major U.S. companies, including JPMorgan Chase, modified their DEI policies last year, according to a Reuters review of corporate statements. Here is a list of companies that have either dropped the DEI program or made tweaks to some of the policies in 2024: Starbucks

In March, the coffee giant’s shareholders voted for an executive compensation plan that dropped a bonus related to DEI goals. Tractor Supply Company The company in late June said that it would no longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which advocates for LGBTQ rights. Tractor Supply also said it would eliminate DEI roles and retire its current DEI goals.

John Deere The company said in July it would not participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events. The farm equipment maker also reaffirmed that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy. Harley-Davidson

In August, the motorcycle manufacturer said it would not participate in the HRC survey and had ended its DEI initiatives. Brown-Forman The Jack Daniel’s maker said it would ensure executive incentives and employee goals are tied to business performance, end participation in the HRC survey and scrap its quantitative workforce and supplier diversity goals.

Lowe’s The home improvement chain will no longer participate in HRC surveys and will combine its various business resource groups that represent diverse employees into one umbrella organization. Lowe’s said in August it would not sponsor or participate in community events such as parades, festivals, or fairs. Ford Motor

The automaker said it will change its DEI program, including ending participation in an LGBTQ advocacy group’s ranking system. Molson Coors The beer maker said it will end participation in the HRC index, and will tie executive incentives to business performance and not aspirational representation goals beginning next year.

Boeing The planemaker has dismantled its global diversity, equity and inclusion department according to Bloomberg News. Boeing’s diversity vice president Sara Liang Bowen announced in October on LinkedIn that she had left the company. Walmart

The retail bellwether will no longer consider race and gender to boost diversity when granting supplier contracts and is scaling back racial equity training. Walmart is also stopping participation in rankings by HRC and also reviewing its support for Pride and other events. Meta The social media company ended its DEI Meta programs, including those for hiring, training platforms and picking suppliers.