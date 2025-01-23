U.S. Firms in China Fearing Trade Turmoil Hit a 5-Year High

An American Chamber of Commerce in China Survey shows growing worries about Sino-American relations and how their businesses could be affected.

More than half the American businesses in China, the most in five years, say they are concerned about a further deterioration in the bilateral relationship between the world’s two largest economies, a survey published on Thursday showed.

The annual survey by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China showed 51 percent of respondents were concerned about a future deterioration in the U.S.-China relationship. It was released just days after U.S. President Donald Trump took office for a second term with the threat of increasing trade tariffs on Chinese imports. “A stable and constructive relationship, grounded in economic and trade ties, is critical not only for the prosperity of our two nations but also for global economic stability,” said AmCham China Chair Alvin Liu.

Geopolitical tensions, policy uncertainties, and trade disputes were major concerns of U.S. businesses in China, AmCham China said. “I think this shows the importance of maintaining a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference on Thursday in response to a question on the survey results. “We also hope that the U.S. can meet China halfway, and promote bilateral relations returning to a path of healthy and stable development.”

The survey of 368 AmCham China member companies was completed between October and November last year, partly after Trump won the presidential election on Nov. 5. His previous term as president was marked by a U.S.-China trade war and a deterioration in diplomatic goodwill between the two countries that did not markedly improve during President Joe Biden’s four years in office. On Tuesday, Trump said his administration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports that could be imposed from Feb. 1 in relation to China’s part in the global supply chain of fentanyl.