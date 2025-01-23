UnitedHealth Taps Insider to Serve as CEO After Slaying

UnitedHealth Group on Thursday named Tim Noel, the head of its Medicare business, to the top job at its health insurance business, a month after the unit’s former CEO Brian Thompson was killed.

Noel will take charge at UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer that provides benefits to more than 50 million Americans, at a critical moment.

The brazen killing of Thompson on Dec. 4 has ignited a broad conversation about the frustrations of navigating the U.S. healthcare system.

Many Americans, who routinely pay more for healthcare than people in any other country, have expressed anger over denied insurance claims, uncovered medical expenses, and requests for care being rejected.