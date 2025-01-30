Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to low layoffs though job opportunities are becoming scarce for those who are out of work.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 25, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 220,000 claims for the latest week.

While claims remain at levels consistent with a labor market that continues to plod along, consumers are becoming less optimistic about their prospects of finding employment in the event of a layoff.

A Conference Board survey this week showed the share of consumers reporting that jobs were “plentiful” fell to a four-month low in January. The proportion that viewed jobs as “hard-to-get” was the highest since October.