Weekly Jobless Claims See Slight Uptick

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, suggesting that solid job growth likely continued in January.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended Jan. 18, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 220,000 claims for the latest week.

Freezing temperatures that have gripped large parts of the country and fires in Los Angeles could boost claims in the coming weeks. Aside from the weather distortions, the labor market continues to chug along, keeping the economic expansion on track. Last week’s claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed businesses for the nonfarm payrolls component of January’s employment report.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 256,000 jobs in December. The economy added 2.2 million jobs last year, averaging 186,000 positions per month, down from 3.0 million in 2023.